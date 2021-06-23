Back

Czech Republic: Council of Europe calls for urgent independent investigation into Romani man’s death

Statement by the Spokesperson of the Secretary General
Spokesperson of the Secretary General Strasbourg 23 June 2021
  • Diminuer la taille du texte
  • Augmenter la taille du texte
  • Imprimer la page
  • Imprimer en PDF
Czech Republic: Council of Europe calls for urgent independent investigation into Romani man’s death

The Council of Europe is calling for an urgent, thorough, and independent investigation into the recent death of a Romani man in the Czech Republic after he had been apprehended by the police. Footage taken on 19 June from Teplice, Czech Republic, showing police intervention against a Romani man who later died in an ambulance is alarming and raises numerous questions about the circumstances of this tragic incident.

Roma are Europe’s largest minority and the Council of Europe has a long-standing role in working with governments and the Roma community to protect Roma people from discrimination and to promote their integration and participation in society.


Events Events
21-24 June 2021 Strasbourg

Summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly

25 June 2021 Online event (2.30 p.m.-6 p.m.)

World Forum for Democracy - “Our Climate, Our Future: Youth Leading Global Climate Action”

The week in brief >
Resources resources
for the press for the press

 To receive our press releases

 Accreditations

 Guide for visiting journalists

 Media contacts

 Audiovisual services

Broadcasting quality videos to download

follow us follow us

       

Galleries Galleries
galleries link
Facebook Facebook
@coe on Twitter @coe on Twitter